Boy in critical condition after fall at Everett home

Posted 2:52 PM, July 29, 2019, by

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after falling out of a window in his south Everett home.

The Daily Herald reports the boy believed to be 5 years old fell 25 feet (8 meters) onto concrete Monday, according to Assistant Fire Marshall Steve Goforth.

The child was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

In mid-June, two young Everett area boys fell out of open windows and were hurt.

In 2017, there were at least 21 reports of window falls in the county, according to a state Department of Health report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.