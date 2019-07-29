‘A great summer week’ ahead with no rain in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- This week looks like a great summer week, generally sunny and warm. There will be a few marine push mornings but mainly just nice days ahead.

Monday will be sunny and warm with a high near 80.

Tuesday has a typical marine push with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with a high near 74.

Wednesday has just a few morning clouds but the day will be nice with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday looks nice with highs near 80.

Seafair weekend looks good with some morning clouds but generally nice sunny days and highs near 80 degrees.

Since we have a continued onshore flow for the next week we will not get the smoke from the eastern Washington fires over here in western Washington. Enjoy the nice clean air here in the Puget Sound.