PEMCO Insurance leads local school supplies drive for homeless students

Posted 10:19 AM, July 28, 2019, by

SEATTLE - PEMCO Insurance kicks off the second annual Supply Surge. It's a school supplies donation drive that supports local students who are homeless. Allison Leep, the company's social impact manager, sat down with us to talk about how the community can help.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.