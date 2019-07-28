SEATTLE - PEMCO Insurance kicks off the second annual Supply Surge. It's a school supplies donation drive that supports local students who are homeless. Allison Leep, the company's social impact manager, sat down with us to talk about how the community can help.
PEMCO Insurance leads local school supplies drive for homeless students
