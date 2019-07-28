DJ Fluker on leadership, locker room celebrations and overcoming adversity

SEATTLE — Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine sat down with Seahawks Guard DJ Fluker and chatted about the upcoming season and more.

Watch the full interview Sunday on Q It Up Sports – 9:30p on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22) and 10:30p on Q13 FOX.

This is a transcription of their interview:

Aaron: DJ, some of my favorite videos from last year came from you celebrating with your teammates inside the locker room after a win. How much fun was last season?

DJ: It was a great year. We had a lot of things to prove. A lot of people doubted us. You use that energy and tell yourself we’re going to be a great team as well as us buying in and building that bond. I think that was really important for us and we actually did that. We came out and proved the point – we can play football and the Seahawks have not changed.

Aaron: What’s been the feedback to your impersonation of Ciara in the video that you made with Tyler Lockett.

DJ: I have been catching so much heat from my friends. It was fun for a while. It was only a one time thing. You only get a one-time show. Russell enjoyed it…I’ve seen it everywhere on Twitter trending. Russell’s a good dude, we had to give him a hard time.

Aaron: DJ The Warrior. Where’d you get that nickname?

DJ: I’ve been through a lot of hard times in my life to get to where I am today. And if I weren’t a warrior, if I would have gave up, I would not be the guy I am today. Going through adversity and going through poverty, trying to overcome the obstacles, not having a lot, not having clothes and shoes. If I would have gave up, I would have given up my dream of being at the next level.

Aaron: How often do you think about what you went through with Hurricane Katrina?

DJ: A lot of kids don’t make it. Either they go the wrong route or do drugs or they give up on life. My mom always said I had a calling in life to do bigger and better things – not knowing what that could have been. I would think I would go to college and get a job, but God had his own way for me. Going through those tough times made me a better person. It made me a better ball player because I don’t take crap from anybody.

Aaron: You’re 350 pounds. You also feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders. Is that why you are able to pancake defensive linemen so easily?

DJ: I think it’s just more of having fun. If you can’t have fun with the game, why are you playing? I love to dump on a guy and knowing I just did it and he’s looking at me thinking ‘he got me last time. I’ve got to stay away from him!’ And in a good offensive line, if one guy does it ‘oh hey, the next ones on me!’ That’s what you want – you want guys to have that same intensity. I always say ‘match my intensity.’ Making a big first down on 3rd & 1 or 4th & inches, and then coach is like ‘hey, go for it. We got it.’ Those things matter to us.