Man struck by Link light rail train in Seattle, rescued from underneath

SEATTLE -- A man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a Link light rail train in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Seattle Fire Department and Harborview Medical Center, the 43-year-old man had serious injuries.

SPD and Fire response to Link Incident, all SB lanes on MLK Jr Way S at Henderson is closed. Link service is blocked at this location (Rainier Beach). Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/lQu1LXjjU6 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 28, 2019

Fire officials said he was found underneath the front portion of the train, and crews rescued him using specialized equipment in about 15 minutes.

"When a situation like this happens involving a light rail train or the streetcars, specialized equipment [is used] to help safely extricate a patient out of these particular incidents," said David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire Dept. Public Information Officer. "Without that equipment, it would have taken significantly longer."

According to Sound Transit, northbound and southbound tracks near the Rainier Beach Station were closed for a time, but light rail service has since resumed normal operations.