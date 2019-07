Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Clouds will clear by Friday afternoon, paving the way for a warm and sunny weekend.

Friday morning commute should just be cloudy with some sprinkles. Friday will be dry, and Friday afternoon will be sunny with a high near 73.

Saturday will be nice with a high near 79. Enjoy!

Sunday looks warm with highs around 80 degrees.

All of next week looks pretty warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.