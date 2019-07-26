Twin babies found dead in car after father allegedly forgot them, went to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Twin babies, a boy and a girl, were found dead in the back of a car in New York City after their father forgot them when he went to work, according to FDNY officials.

Officials say the twins, each 7 months old, were found in the back of a white Toyota sedan at West Kindsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace in the Bronx.

The father of the children went to work at 8 a.m. Friday and forgot the babies in the car, according to FDNY officials. He returned to the car at 4 p.m.

"How can you leave the children behind and forget about the kids?" C.J. Rivera, the father of a 9-year-old, wondered. "As a father you're supposed to take care of your family, take care of your responsibilities."

Rivera said the news was shocking, even more so because he says the neighborhood is community-oriented and usually has steady foot traffic thanks to a nearby bus stop.

The father has been taken into custody, the fire official said.

A source told WPIX that the father, 37, went to work at the Veterans Affairs hospital nearby. He returned to the car around 4 p.m., drove a short distance, and noticed the babies.

Shortly after the crime tape went up, devastated neighbors gathered across the street to leave candles as part of a makeshift memorial for the children.

Police continued to question the father Friday afternoon, who officials didn't immediately identify.