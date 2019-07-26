Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Sumner

SUMNER, Wash. — Sumner Police are asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened Thursday evening (July 25).

Sumner Police and East Pierce Fire & Rescue responded about 11 p.m. Thursday to a male bicyclist lying on the ground in the 5400 block of the West Valley Highway in Sumner.

It appears that the bicyclist was traveling in the northbound lane of travel. He did not appear to be wearing a helmet, and no helmet was found in the vicinity.

East Pierce Fire took him to a local hospital, where he died Friday morning. Although he had no identification on him, he is known to Sumner Police from prior contacts and is a male in his 50s.

Police are looking to talk to the driver of a vehicle that was seen in the area. The vehicle is described as a light-colored, mid-size pickup of older age with blue-ish LED front driving lights and a large, thin light bar on roof.

Sumner detectives are reviewing video from nearby businesses to try to identify the vehicle. If you drive this vehicle or have information on the person who does, contact the Sumner Police Department TIP line at 253-299-5678.