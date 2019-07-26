Small plane crashes in East King Co.

KCSO deputies on scene of a small, 2 seater plane crash, 36000 Blk David Powell Rd near Fall City. Male and female, 50’s, on board. Pilot reported engine trouble. Both walked away with only scrapes and bruises, but transported to hospital as a precaution. FAA will investigate. pic.twitter.com/cmfBH1LzLw — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 27, 2019

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a small plane crashed in the Fall City area Friday evening.

It was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the 36000 block of SE David Powell Road near SE 56th Street.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot reported experiencing engine problems and was directed to land at Fall City airport. They were unable to make it there and the plane crashed into a field. It was reportedly on its top when officials arrived at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the two people who were on the plane suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The NTSB will also investigate the crash.

Initial report from first unit on-scene is reporting one plane on its top. This is happening in the area of 36000 Se David Powell Rd. — Eastside Firefighter (@IAFF2878) July 27, 2019