Small plane crashes in East King Co.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a small plane crashed in the Fall City area Friday evening.
It was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the 36000 block of SE David Powell Road near SE 56th Street.
The King County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot reported experiencing engine problems and was directed to land at Fall City airport. They were unable to make it there and the plane crashed into a field. It was reportedly on its top when officials arrived at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the two people who were on the plane suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The NTSB will also investigate the crash.