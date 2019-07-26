Raheema George: Wanted gang member suspected in shootings, murders

WANTED IN TOPPENISH —

Young, dangerous — and possibly deadly — is how to describe an 18-year-old who police say is deeply entrenched in gang warfare in Toppenish.

Raheema George is accused of taking aim at rival gang members in October that has him wanted for two counts of 1st Degree Assault and one count of illegally having a gun.

The foes George and another gang member shot at survived — but police believe George is a killer, saying he’s linked to two Toppenish murder cases. “Raheema George has been involved in gangs in the Toppenish area for some time and has been named as a suspect in a number of drive-by shootings and he is also a suspect in at least two homicides,” said Toppenish Police Capt. Dave Johnson. “He was always involved in fistfights and so forth at the Toppenish High School system, even back into his middle school. He was using his hands and feet back in high school days and then he’s graduated to use of firearms.”

He’s 5’8” and weighs 140 pounds.

He’s lived in Yakima County all his life, but could be deep in hiding on either side of the state now. “Raheema has a network of fellow gang members in the Toppenish, Yakima, Sunnyside area. He’s got family in the Sunnyside area and Toppenish and they all seem to want to protect him. They’ve gotten him out of the area. He’s been known to be over in Tacoma. He’s also known to be in the Goldendale area at times. We’ve just followed up all the leads, but we never can come up with him. He’s definitely a dangerous individual and we want him bad. There’s a $200,000 arrest warrant out of Yakima County.”

If you spot him, or know where he’s submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip to Crime Stoppers helps lead to his arrest.