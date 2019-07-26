Nathan West: Convicted woman-abuser wanted after attacking victim in front of her children

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A convicted, brutal woman abuser is wanted in the Tri-Cities.

High-Violent Offender, Nathan West — a big guy who stands 6’2” and weighs 200 pounds — has been busted for putting a woman in the hospital because she’d confronted him about relapsing on drugs — choking her out several times — once right next to a bed where children were sleeping, the kids waking up to see their mom being abused.

West later knocked the victim down, her head smashing hard against a toilet, him choking her out again, this time the victim blacking-out — all while West is threatening to kill her.

Now, he’s wanted by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation on the savage assault.

He has another four felony arrest warrants in Benton County and 40 convictions on his rap sheet.

He’s 38 years old and was last living in Benton City, but DOC officers say he could be anywhere between Yakima and the Tri-Cities.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.