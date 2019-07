Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- A man was treated for minor injuries Friday morning after he was stabbed during a confrontation with coworkers, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the stabbing happened at a Ryder warehouse at 1900 S 146th Street in Seatac.

The 27-year-old victim was treated at the scene. There are two 28-year-old men in custody for the alleged stabbing, the sheriff's office said.