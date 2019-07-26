Man dead, teen injured after double stabbing in Federal Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A man is dead and a 16-year-old girl is hospitalized following a double stabbing at a Federal Way apartment complex Friday morning.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded just after 8 a.m. to reports of a stabbing in the 31500 block of 1st Ave South. Investigators found two people had been stabbed, a 35-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

Officers immediately began performing lifesaving measures on the man, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old girl was treated at the scene, then taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said there are no "outstanding suspects" in the double stabbing, but they haven't said what led to the fatal stabbing, nor have they named a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.