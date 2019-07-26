Man critically injured after crash, shooting in Rainier Valley

BREAKING: A 71 year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Rainier Valley. @SeattlePD is investigating. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/AMOpDiDSNx — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) July 27, 2019

SEATTLE — Authorities say a man was critically injured Friday after a crash and shooting in Rainier Valley.

It happened on S. Othello Street near 45th Avenue.

The Seattle Fire Department says the 71-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the crash and shooting were connected but other information about what led up to the incidents was unavailable. Officials are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.