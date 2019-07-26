Jeremy Millard: Convicted felon wanted for breaking both federal and state probation

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Spokane County is on the hunt for convicted felon, Jeremy Millard.

He’s wanted for breaking federal probation on two convictions:

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

He’s also wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape on a different drug conviction.

He also has theft, auto theft, and trying to elude law enforcement on his rap sheet.

He’s 36 years old, 5’8” and weighs 135 pounds.

If you know where the task force can find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.