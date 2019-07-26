Help ID suspects seen flashing sinister smiles seconds after stealing store worker’s wallet

WANTED IN THURSTON COUNTY —

Check out the sinister smiles these two crooks are sharing just seconds after Thurston County deputies say they stole a worker’s wallet from an employee-only area at the WinCo Foods store in Lacey in late May.

The victim, Patrick Carnahan, doesn’t work there anymore. He just graduated from school and says like many students, he’s struggling to get by. He’s had to buy a new wallet and cell phone after the two crooks took advantage of his faith in his fellow-man. “When I was working there I felt pretty at-ease. I was thinking, ‘Well, ok. Nothing big, crazy going on here.’ And, now I just can`t be as trusting. I kept the things in my bag, because I was thinking, ‘Oh! It`s kind of uncomfortable in my pockets.’ I was working the carts at that time, so I was like, ‘Ugh, I don`t want to have stuff in my pockets. It`s uncomfortable. I could break it. I could sweat. It could mess it up,’” said Carnahan.

Surveillance video from a nearby Rite Aid drug store shows the suspect in the gray hoodie using Patrick's credit card to buy gift cards. “Just appears very calm and nonchalant. In one of the videos it appears he asks a clerk a question, possibly even, `Where are your gift cards located?` And, you see her kind of point over in an area of the store,” said Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady. “We know in the initial theft there was also another male that was also involved in that and then in the video we were able to obtain from the Chevron gas station, we know there was a younger black male that was the driver of the vehicle and then also a younger black male that was the backseat passenger in the vehicle, so we know at least for a portion of this time of these crimes, there was at least three of them involved.”

Deputies say the car is red or maroon, possibly a Hyundai, or something similar and appears to be missing a hubcap on the front passenger-side wheel.

Deputies say in all, the suspects used Patrick's stolen credit card at several businesses to buy more than $1,000 in gift cards.

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle, use the P3 Tips App on your phone to tell Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).