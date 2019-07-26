Help find SUV, identify suspect who shot at ferry riders after robbing them at gunpoint

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to find a light-colored 2018 Infiniti QX80 used as the getaway vehicle after an armed robbery on June l6th.

Two victims were parked near Alaskan Way and Spring St. waiting for the ferry when an armed suspect approached their vehicle on foot. “They’re approached by a suspect with a gun. He actually presses the gun against the guy’s chest and says, ‘Give me your wallet!’ He gives him the wallet, contains his social security card, some ID and about a $1,000 in cash,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. The suspect — described as a bald, black man — then began walking away, only to turn and fire a round at the victims when he saw them following him.

The suspect entered the pictured vehicle and fled the scene. The victims followed the suspect, but stopped after the suspect pointed the gun at the victims a second time. The victims were not hurt during the incident.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Columbia St. from 1st Ave. The license plate is too blurry to read.