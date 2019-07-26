Chase Weber: DOC says nobody has heard from fugitive whose been on the run for years

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY and CHELAN COUNTY —

The search is on for a fugitive wanted in Chelan County and Snohomish County.

Chase Weber was last known to be living in Arlington, but he’s been on the run for two years and Department of Corrections officers say nobody has heard from him.

DOC officers say he has eight warrants for his arrest out of Everett, Lynnwood, Tulalip and Chelan County – for everything from theft, to resisting arrest, to obstructing a police officer, to possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

DOC officers are also looking for him for a probation violation after he was convicted of drug possession and possession of stolen property. In that case from 2016, Weber led police in Wenatchee on a foot chase when they responded to a report of someone setting up a camp behind Prospector Pies restaurant on N. Wenatchee Ave. He was caught and officers recovered two bags that he dropped containing syringes, heroin, meth and a scale. He also had a stolen bicycle at his campsite.

He’s 31 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 167 pounds.

If you can tell DOC officers where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).