SEATTLE -- Friday is the 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

It's a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability. It also requires public places to be accessible.

Q13's Matt Lorch talked with Gene Boes, CEO of Northwest Center. The Seattle-based organization supports adults and children with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Boes explained how the ADA has transformed lives in western Washington, and what it means to him personally.