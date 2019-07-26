Bat found severely abused and hanging from fishing line in Lake Stevens; $1,000 reward offered

Photo Gallery
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Sarvey Wildlife Care Center is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons who severely abused a bat, hung it from a fishing line and left it for dead at Sunset Park.
The wildlife center said it received an injured bat about 4 p.m. Tuesday (July 23). The people who found the adult male bat said it was hanging from fishing line, which had been tied to a rock and lodged into a dock. There was a fishing hook intentionally embedded into his cheek.
The bat was moderately dehydrated, extremely stressed and vocal, with a large puncture wound in the cheek from the embedded hook.
He was treated for pain and potential infection concerns. He has since been transferred to Happy Valley Bats for continued care.
“We are hopeful that the bat will recover and be able to be released,” the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center said.
Because of the disturbing abuse, the wildlife center is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.
Tips can be reported to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at (360) 902-2936.