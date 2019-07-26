Bat found severely abused and hanging from fishing line in Lake Stevens; $1,000 reward offered

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Sarvey Wildlife Care Center is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons who severely abused a bat, hung it from a fishing line and left it for dead at Sunset Park.

The wildlife center said it received an injured bat about 4 p.m. Tuesday (July 23). The people who found the adult male bat said it was hanging from fishing line, which had been tied to a rock and lodged into a dock. There was a fishing hook intentionally embedded into his cheek.