Man accused of stealing nearly $40K worth of jewelry from Bellevue assisted living facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- The man accused of stealing nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry from elderly residents in an assisted living facility in Bellevue is on the run. Police say he confessed to the crime and prosecutors charged him almost two weeks ago. The problem is, more victims have come forward and he's out on bail and has disappeared. "How do you get any lower than that?”

Family members want him held accountable for stealing their loved ones' priceless heirlooms.

Rings, necklaces and pocket watches are just some of the valuables stolen from more than 15 elderly residents at The Gardens at Town Square assisted living facility in Bellevue.

“I’m sad that there are people like the bad guy who are so desperate that they would steal from elderly people. How do you get any lower than that?”

Diane Kettman's mother, Phyllis, passed away on June 10. That's when she realized her mom's rather unique necklace and sentimental bracelet, pieces meant to stay in the family were missing.

“I’m sure I just stood there and stared at the empty spaces in her jewelry section there because I was positive I had just seen them!”

Detectives are working to track the jewelry down, while they also work to track down the man they say is responsible: 53-year-old Timothy Woodall.

He was an employee at the Gardens.

“He was a fairly new maintenance person.”

Prosecutors charged Woodall for stealing jewelry from residents and then pawning it.

Officials with Bellevue Police ran extensive checks on all of the employees at the facility. “It’s really sad when someone is targeting vulnerable adults like that.”

“Criminal background is one of the things that led to identifying who this person was.”

In a statement from The Gardens, they say they conducted a comprehensive background check on Woodall before he was hired. However, he has criminal history in California, Missouri and Pennsylvania; his known felony convictions include burglary and stealing.

According to the facility, those convictions didn’t show up in their check.

Bellevue Police said background checks done privately vary and only include certain parameters.

“It’s really sad when someone is targeting vulnerable adults like that.” "It feels kinda rotten that it’s like he has gotten away with it.”

Woodall was arrested but bailed out two days later on July 14 and hasn’t been seen since.

“Boy we had him and legally, he was allowed to walk out the door. It feels kinda rotten that it’s like he has gotten away with it.”

Kettman getting some welcome news from police that her mother’s necklace has been recovered.

“I am looking forward to getting Mom’s jewelry back, it would be really nice if the bracelet would show up but I’ve kind of given up hope on that.”

Since the thefts, family members of residents tell Q13 News the assisted living facility has made upgrades to their security system and each entry point will now require an electronic key fob to enter, which will document who is where in the building, at all times.

There is a felony warrant out for Woodall’s arrest.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips to help locate him. He was last seen driving a dark green 2000 full-sized Ford Excursion SUV with Washington plates MBD5446.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-tips, or through the P3 Tips app.