Jarran Reed practices, says he disagrees with NFL suspension

Posted 2:41 PM, July 25, 2019, by

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 23: Jarran Reed #90 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on December 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed said he disagreed with the NFL’s decision to suspend him for six games for an incident more than two years ago in which police were called but Reed was not arrested or charged.

Reed said Thursday as the Seahawks opened training camp that he still respects the NFL’s decision to suspend him under the personal conduct policy. He said “the only thing to do is move forward.”

While Reed was taking part in the first practice, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner was a spectator while waiting to see if he is able to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Wagner also attended the offseason program but didn’t participate then either.

