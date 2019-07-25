× Homeowner shoots suspected car prowler, police say

COVINGTON, Wash. — A homeowner shot a suspected car prowler in Covington early Thursday morning.

King County Sheriff’s Office said this happened just after 2:00am on 161st Place SE.

According to deputies, the homeowner says he confronted two people trying to break into a car. The homeowner says he felt threatened, so he fired a single shot. He hit one person and the other ran away.

The person shot was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Deputies say they’re not looking at charging the homeowner at this point.

This is a developing story. We will update, as we learn more.