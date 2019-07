KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday evening in Kitsap County.

It happened in the 9300 block of Dishman Road NW, west of Silverdale.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was airlifted to Harborview. His condition was unclear.

Officials say they are still investigating what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated