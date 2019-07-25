Bainbridge Island bicyclist hit, killed by RV in western Montana identified

BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle on a highway in western Montana.

The Montana Standard reports 70-year-old Randal Samstag, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, was riding his bike on the shoulder of Montana Highway 2 south of Butte on Sunday when he was struck by the side mirror of a passing motor home, causing him to crash.

He died early Monday at a hospital in Missoula.

The motor home was on the same side of the road as Samstag and reportedly slowed, but the driver could not move over on the two-lane highway as another vehicle approached. Samstag was wearing a helmet.

