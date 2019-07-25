3 girls arrested in ‘beyond disturbing’ attack on 15-year-old with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three juvenile girls have been arrested in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old girl with special needs that was captured on video.

Police said the girls are 13, 14 and 15 years old. Two have been charged with aggravated battery and one with mob action. Detectives said there were more people involved in the vicious assault, and they are currently working to identify them.

The 15-year-old girl's maternal grandmother, Charlie Mae Harris, said she is happy to hear of the arrests, but wants more of these teens brought to justice.

"It's so sad when I saw that video where she screamed, they looked like it was funny, how it was savage," Harris said.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson and detectives announced the charges Thursday afternoon, along with a detailed timeline of what happened.

"What caught my attention about this incident is that this victim knew her attackers and the video gave me the sense she felt she was among friends," Johnson said. "I got to tell you it broke my heart to see this group of young people turn on her and escalate it into what we saw."

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the Chicago police, said in a tweet Tuesday that the video "is beyond disturbing to watch and this young girl deserves far better."

Chicago police said a missing person's report was filed for the 15-year-old girl, who has special needs, by her father on July 18.

On Monday, a video of the teen being brutally attacked began circulating on social media. Detectives said they learned of the viral video on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old was found Tuesday night by a vigilant citizen on the CTA and taken to the 11th Police District. From the police station, she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for observation.

During interviews with detectives, the 15-year-old said she had met several juveniles, who she thought were her friends. The so-called friends taught her how to flash gang signs, which is when the beating that was captured on video occurred.

Police are still looking into why the 15-year-old girl was missing. Family members said she was living with her father and paternal grandmother. They said her mother died two years ago.

The 15-year-old is now in DCFS custody as the police investigation continues.

No further details were provided by police at this time.