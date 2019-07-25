1 dead, 6 hurt in crash involving hotel shuttle near Sea-Tac Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- One person was killed and six injured Thursday in a rollover crash involving a hotel shuttle near Sea-Tac Airport.

According to Puget Sound Fire, medics were called around 1:00 p.m. to Tukwila International Blvd. near the Sea-Tac Link Light Rail station. The crash involved a car and a Marriott hotel shuttle came to a rest on its side.

Authorities say a passenger car crossed the median for some reason and collided head-on into the shuttle carrying eight passengers, including the driver.

On scene of what officials are calling a possible fatal crash on International Blvd and South 176th Street. Working to get more details. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/1VhqIOfcyR — AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) July 25, 2019

Some in the shuttle were ejected by the impact. The crash left one person dead and two passengers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The remaining four were also hospitalized for various injuries.

The road will be closed off for several hours, and authorities are asking drivers to stay away from the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.