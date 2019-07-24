Serious injuries reported in hit-and-run crash on I-405 in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Several people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 405 in Renton.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-405 at SR 167.
Johnson called the injuries “serious.” He said to expect an extended closure of the two center lanes of NB I-405.
“Please avoid the area since there will be a major backup.”
No further details were immediately available.
47.478238 -122.203228