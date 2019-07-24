Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensary closed after owner sold meth, police say

SPIRO, Okla. — The owner of a medical marijuana dispensary has been arrested after allegedly selling meth to undercover Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) agents inside the store.

Jeffrey Peregrino, 38, was booked into the LeFlore County Jail Wednesday afternoon and faces two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

“On two separate occasions, our undercover agents have recently purchased meth from the owner of ‘Left Handed Okies’ dispensary in Spiro. Both of the transactions took place inside the dispensary office,” Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman said.

The dispensary has since closed its doors under an emergency suspension order.

Owner of another Left Handed Okies in Shady Point, Coty Jerrell, said his business has no association with the dispensary in Spiro beyond the name.

“Left Handed Okies in Shady Point is 120% against any kind of methamphetamine or opioids. The reason why we got into this industry is to fight this epidemic,” Jerrell said.

Jerrell, who owns the rights to the name “Left Handed Okies” said he is pulling that name from the Spiro location as soon as possible.

OBN agents have taken custody of the marijuana products inside the dispensary.