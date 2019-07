Seeing @SeattlePD activity on Rainier Ave S near S Rose St blocking all NB & SB lane. Use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/uIQwXfhNhk — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 24, 2019

SEATTLE — Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in South Seattle.

It happened on Rainier Avenue S near S. Rose Street.

Seattle Police said on Twitter that one person was in custody. The extent of the victims’ injuries was unclear.

Rainier Avenue was blocked in both directions in the area, according to the Seattle Deaprtment of Transportation.

Detectives enroute to 8300 block of Rainier Ave. S. PIO also enroute. Two people transported to hospital with injuries. This remains an active scene, more information when it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 24, 2019