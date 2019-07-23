Two more arrested for brutal rape, murder of Lewis County teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. -- Police have arrested two more people in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a Randle teenager that happened last year.

In June 2018, 16-year-old Ben Eastman was found beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave.

The details of the murder shocked the small town of Randle. Prosecutors say two brothers, Benito Marquez and Jonathan Adamson, lured Eastman into the woods, where they kicked him more than 100 times, sexually assaulted him and beat him with a rock.

Marquez and Adamson have both pleaded guilty. In early July, Adamson, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of witness tampering.

Marquez, 17, pleaded guilty in February to rape and murder charges.

Now, police have two new suspects. A 17-year-old boy is likely to be charged with murder and rendering criminal assistance, while a 42-year-old woman is also likely to be charged with rendering criminal assistance.