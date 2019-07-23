Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long talk World Cup victory, fight for equality in women’s soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long are back with the Reign FC following their incredible World Cup victory just over two weeks ago.

Q13's Michelle Ludtka had a chance to sit down with the soccer champions Tuesday to discuss their latest victory, the fight for equality in women's soccer and their much-anticipated return to the Reign FC.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"This World Cup was like everyone's World Cup," Rapinoe said. "I think people are like feeling a part of it and they felt like ownership over us winning it, and they felt like a little piece of it was theirs. I think people feel like they won the World Cup too, in the best way, 'cause it's about so much more than what we did on the field."