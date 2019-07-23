Mariners’ Dee Gordon on injured list with quadriceps strain

Dee Gordon #9 of the Seattle Mariners makes a throw while on the field to first base for the out in the second inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle second baseman Dee Gordon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps.

Gordon was placed on the IL on Tuesday, a day after leaving after the second inning of a win over Texas. Gordon said he strained the muscle rounding first base.

Manager Scott Servais says an MRI showed the injury will keep Gordon sidelined several weeks.

Gordon missed 19 games earlier this season with a bruised wrist. He is batting .280 with 16 stolen bases.

With second base prospect Shed Long injured, the Mariners selected the contract of infielder Tim Lopes from Triple-A Tacoma and designated right-hander reliever Parker Markel for assignment.

