Marine push brings cooler temps, sun breaks Tuesday

SEATTLE -- A marine push changes our weather for your Tuesday. It will start out cloudy and cooler but the day will have some pleasant sun breaks. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday has some morning clouds but the sun will bust out a little earlier. Highs will be back into the upper 70s.

Thursday will be sunny and warm with a high near 81. Friday will be sunny and warm with a high near 84.

The weekend looks warm with mid 80s.

The one thing to keep an eye on would be the mountain thunderstorms. Most of them will stay over the mountains but sometimes they drift down to the foothill towns.