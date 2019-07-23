Lizzo to headline Bumbershoot 2019 Day 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Lizzo performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, Wash. — She rocked the Capitol  Hill Block Party and now she’s coming back for Bumbershoot!

Festival organizers just announced Lizzo will headline Friday night’s line up to kick off the 3-day festival in Seattle.

It will take place on Labor Day weekend August 30 to September 1 at the Seattle Center.

Bumbershoot organizers had been keeping mum about the third headliner for Friday night using five stars on the poster instead of an artist name.  They did the big reveal on their Facebook and Twitter pages yesterday.

Lizzo joins Tyler, the Creator and Hippie Sabotage on Friday. The Lumineers, H.E.R. and Jai Wolf will head Saturday and Rezz, Louis the Child and Taking Back Sunday will play on Sunday.

Bumbershoot has been around since 1971 held at the Seattle Center, showcasing the best of comedy, dance, film, arms music, visual arts and more, according to its website.

 

 

