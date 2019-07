Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Residents of a Seattle neighborhood were asked to stay in their homes after a large oxygen tank started to leak, causing hazmat teams to be called out.

It happened at the corner of Terry Ave and University St around 3 p.m. Firefighters didn’t say what caused the tank to leak, but crews had to warn people to stay away while they contained the leak.

Hazmat teams were able to stop the leak within an hour.