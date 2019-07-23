Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg makes Seattle stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a Seattle visit on Tuesday.

He and his supporters gathered at the Showbox for a grassroots fundraiser. Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., is one of 20 major Democratic candidates campaigning for the 2020 nomination.

On Tuesday, he talked about his solutions to tackle homelessness here in western Washington and across the country.

"It's a fierce problem that needs help from the federal government," he said. "Cities and mayors can't do it alone. It's why we need to make sure that we're building more affordable housing, it's why we need to make sure that when people have barriers to affordable housing like re-entry from incarceration that we have resources to support them. And it's why we need to make sure that we support communities coming up with plans that suit them."

Next week, CNN is hosting the next round of Democratic debates from Detroit. It's a two-day event, and Buttigieg will appear on the first night, July 30.