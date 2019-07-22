Summertime in the city: Warm, sunny weather all week long

SEATTLE -- It's summertime in the city. Enjoy!

Monday will be sunny and warm with a high near 84 degrees.

Tuesday has a typical marine push but that just means morning clouds with afternoon sunshine and a high near 73 degrees.

Wednesday looks pleasant with a high near 73.

Thursday looks sunny and warm again, and that should last through the weekend with highs closer to 80 degrees. T

he mountains will get afternoon thunderstorms this week but they should stay up there. I’ll keep a close eye on them as sometimes they drift off the crest and get the foothill towns.

Enjoy this great weather! We have had 13 80-degree days so far this year, and that is about half the “normal” number of days per year.

