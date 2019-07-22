Report: Seahawks’ Jarran Reed suspended for six games

SEATTLE — Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed is suspended for the first six games of the 2019 NFL season, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the suspension stems from Reed violating the league’s personal conduct policy in 2017, but the report doesn’t list the details of the alleged violation. Reed was never arrested or charged with any crime, according to the NFL Network.

Reed appealed the suspension, but his appeal was denied, sources told NFL Network.

From the report:

The suspension is a brutal blow to the Seahawks, who were expecting a big season from Reed. The 26-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign in 2018 in which he compiled 10.5 sacks and 50 tackles in 16 regular-season starts.