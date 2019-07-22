× Meet Squeek! #WhyNotMePets

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Squeek is a feline with a big personality and very expressive with people.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Squeek get adopted.

Right now, she staying at ‘Purrfect Pals Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Centers’ in Arlington. She’s been at the shelter for about three years.

“She has lived with other cats and dogs and she gets along with other cats,” said Kathleen Olson, Executive Director of Purrfect Pals. “Small children make her nervous so are looking for a home with older children or are on the quiet side.”

Squeek prefers not to be picked up, but is happy to sit next to you and cuddle.

She has chronic back pain, but staff at the shelter said she does not let that get in the way of playtime. As long as her daily pill is given to her, she does just fine. You can put the pill inside a pill pocket or inside some soft food.

Squeek got her name because of how vocal she is.

“She sqeeks and chirps and purrs and doesn’t sound like your typical cat,” said Olson. “She’s got a lot to say.”

Squeek is also vaccinated and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting her, send an email to adopt@purrfectpals.org.