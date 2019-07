Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. -- A man was found 17 feet below the surface of Lake Washington after he fell off a paddleboard and drowned Sunday afternoon.

About 5 p.m., officers responded to Luther Burbank Park on Mercer Island.

Jeff Magnan with Mercer Island Police Department said officers quickly asked for backup, which included divers.

The search for the victim lasted for more than an hour before crews located his body.

Magnan said he was found without a life jacket on.