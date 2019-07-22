Local swimmer Nathan Adrian helps take Team USA to gold at FINA World Championships

GWANGJU, South Korea — Bremerton-native Nathan Adrian is back.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist just added another gold to his collection. He anchored the Americans to a victory in the Men’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2019 FINA World Championships in South Korea Sunday night.

This comes after there were questions lingering about the 30-year-old’s health following testicular cancer. Adrian was diagnosed seven months ago. He had two surgeries, one in December and one in late January. He returned to competitive swimming in May.

Adrian and teammates Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple clocked in the relay in the record time of 3:09.06.

Adrian will likely take part in another relay race at the championships in South Korea, but this performance alone should be enough to get him a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.