EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say six people were hospitalized Monday after a string of crashes in Everett.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Everett Avenue. The Everett Fire Department says one of the six people taken to the hospital had a critical injury.

Six vehicles were involved in the crashes. Broadway was closed between 26th Street and California Street as police investigated the incidents.

This is a developing story and will be updated