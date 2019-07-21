Tacoma Police shoots suspect who pointed rifle at officer

TACOMA, Wash. — A tense standoff ended an armed suspect being shot by a Tacoma Police officer Sunday morning.

It started when an officer made a traffic stop on S 40th St and Fawcett Ave around 10:46 a.m., that’s about two miles east of the Tacoma Mall.

After stopping, police say the driver got out of the car armed with a rifle and began to threaten the officer.

Police say the officer ordered the suspect to drop the weapon several times before firing. The suspect, only described as being in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators closed off the area while they collect evidence and interview witnesses.

Tacoma police say the officer has been with the department for nearly 11 years.