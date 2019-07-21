Seahawks receiver core misses Doug Baldwin’s leadership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine sat down with receiver Tyler Lockett and chatted about the upcoming season and more.

This is a transcription of their interview:

Levine: Describe the receivers’ room without Doug Baldwin?

Lockett: It’s a lot different, obviously. Doug was a great leader. He helped us in every single way, aspects on the field and off the field, and allowed us to become better men as well as Nate Carroll, who is are receiver coach. I think now we’re trying to learn the kind of room we want to be. We’re trying to understand everyone’s personality and try to see who fits in where. It’s not hard, there’s a lot of great guys there. There’s a lot of rookies who are just coming in. But right now, I love everything I’m seeing.

Levine: What did Doug teach you about being a leader?

Lockett: I think one of the biggest things Doug taught me is just being able to keep going regardless of how well you’re doing, and at the end of the day, there will be days when you won’t be able to practice as much but you still have to be able to tune in and help someone. The biggest thing is that it’s not about you, it’s about being able to get everyone else ready. When you’re a leader, everyone already believes you’re prepared, so you have to be able to get everyone else ready. So, if you focus on yourself, it’s going to be hard to together as a team and be great. So, that’s one of the things he taught me is making sure you get on everyone else because that’s what you have to do to help your team be successful.

Levine: How are you going to be able to adapt to being the number one receiver on this offense?

Lockett: Whether I’m the number one receiver or number two, it doesn’t really matter. I was the number three receiver a few years ago and I had more targets than last year. So, at the end of the day, I think it’s just about going out there and being able to play regardless of how many targets I get. I’m going to make the best out of what’s given.

Levine: You’re going to be in the slot more this year? Is that true?

Lockett: I have no idea. I’ve played a lot in the slot last season, but I’m always on the outside as well. So, it just depends on what the coaches want from me, whatever matchup they see best.

Levine: Give me your first impression of D.K. Metcalf?

Lockett: Fast, but not faster than me. I mean, he’s real fast and real physical. He’s a great player, and I’m excited to see what he’ll do in the league. He likes the contact. When we put on the real jerseys, I’m excited to see what he does.

Levine: Whose idea was it to the video with D.J. Fluker?

Lockett: Oh BC. Coach Brennan Carroll. It was his idea. He’ll probably deny it, but it was his idea.

Levine: Is DJ going to get a Best Supporting Actor award?

Lockett: I don’t know, but they have to put us on the ESPYs for 'Best Video.'

Levine: That’s become legendary.

Lockett: Yeah, sometimes they talk on ESPN like, “they shouldn’t do that,” but we’re still young. We’re trying to have fun. It’s not as serious as people are trying to make it. For the city of Seattle, it’s fun.

