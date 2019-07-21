Police: Man stabs brother-in-law to death near Eatonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- A case of domestic violence turned deadly Saturday after a man stabbed his own brother-in-law to death.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it happened on 105th avenue court east in Eatonville, which is near the Ohop Lake area.

Authorities say it all began when the man who was stabbed attacked his sister, and her husband then confronted the brother-in-law.

Detectives arrested the suspect and booked him into the Pierce County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.