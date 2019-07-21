2-year-old in critical condition after falling from second-story window near Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after they fell from the second story of a house near Redmond Sunday.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the child tumbled about 15-feet from of a window of a Redmond Ridge East home around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses say the child was pushing on the window screen when it popped out, causing them to fall.

The child was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, but officials say the child was still responsive when they arrived.

