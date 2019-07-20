17 officers needed to quell big Spokane street brawl

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police say multiple people were injured in a raucous street brawl in downtown Spokane overnight.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger (PREN’-ing-er) says it began after 1 a.m. Saturday when a man and woman tried to break up a fight between two women they didn’t know. A group of five to 10 men then attacked the man who had tried to break up the fight.

That man produced a knife and stabbed one of his attackers, and the group of men attacked him with a street sign, giving him a large head wound.

It eventually took 17 officers to stop the fight, detain participants and interview witnesses. Two other fights broke out during the investigation.

The man who was stabbed and the man who was struck with the street sign were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A woman also brought herself to the hospital with facial wounds.

One suspect was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant. Police say the investigation into the fight continues.