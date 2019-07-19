‘The Lion King’ remake brings its message and families full circle

The opening scene of “The Lion King,” inspires through its vibrant images and by ensuring this remake stays true to the original. You are drawn in just as you were 25 years ago. “The Circle of Life” gracefully reminds previous generations, while sharing with a new generation this emotional story where a future king is born.

Disney’s “The Lion King” sticks to what works, while featuring new voices and technologies, and that is why this remake is worth it. Just as in 1994, Simba looks up to his father, King Mufasa. The return of James Earl Jones as Mufasa keeps this classic true to form. But, just as a generation ago, Simba’s villainous Uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) thinks he should be the next King. As Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne, Scar creates great challenges for Simba (JD McCrary, Young Simba) to overcome.

Simba (Donald Glover) meets new friends along his journey, Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) while looking to friend Nala (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) too. You will appreciate new characters as they provide their own dimension on this classic.

“The Lion King” is worth seeing again. You will sing along with the classics, including “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Hakuna Matata,” “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” and “Circle of Life,” as previous generations join a new generation enjoying seeing this classic come full circle.

Overall:

I came into this movie unsure since it is a remake on a classic. Performances by James Earl Jones, once again, and newcomers Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Beyoncé stuck out as reasons why another look at this exceptional Disney movie is worth it 25 years later!

4/5 Stars

This movie is rated PG: sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.