Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best this week issued a rare political rebuke of city leaders – urging them to support her officers or risk a public safety crisis.

The department is facing low staffing as officers flee the agency, some citing low morale and a lack of support from members of the Seattle City Council.

Seattle Police Detective Andre Sinn, Detective Carl Wilson, and Officer Tre Smith joined “Q13 News This Morning” to discuss challenges with recruitment and their message to city leaders.